JKIFDC to borrow Rs 1000 cr from Indian Overseas Bank

As per the statement, this is a very important step which shall pave way for timely and smooth clearance of payments for completion of these projects in a transparent manner.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and CMD JKIDFC in his message further added that the implementing departments/PIAs, which are already on the job for completion of these languishing projects shall now speed up the pace of work on all these projects and ensure completion of all these projects with regular monitoring. This endeavour is believed to usher a new era of infrastructure development in the UT of J&K leaving almost no project to languish further for want of funds now.