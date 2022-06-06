JKRLM ignites entrepreneurial spirit among unemployed youth

"I came to know about JKRLM where I was trained and then helped financially to set up my dairy farm. I got a loan of over Rs 2.4 lakh for purchasing cattle. Our average daily milk production is 100 litres which we sell and some portion of it is used in making cheese and curd. I have also got financial assistance for the purchase of a vehicle which is operated by my father," Mehak said adding that she is also pursuing her studies but after completion of studies unlike others, she doesn't have to run after jobs.

The State Rural Livelihood Mission aims“to reduce poverty in the state by building strong grassroots institutions of the poor, engage them into gainful livelihoods interventions and ensure appreciable improvement in their income on a sustainable basis.

That, every poor household comes out of poverty with immense confidence and belief in themselves. A poor start to think positively about himself and his family.

And where in the lifetime of the poor he has accessed all possibilities of change and harnessed his entire talent and worth. Every poor reaps all the benefits of government schemes as his entitlement which ultimately helps him to live a life full of contentment, happiness, and dignity.”