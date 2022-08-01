JKRLM, OYO to train 200 homestay owners

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir State Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) today conducted a two-day workshop on homestay management for homestay owners in collaboration with the global travel technology company, OYO at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Shalimar here.

The workshop aims to enable SHG members to learn about the processes involved in setting up homestays and to impart the skills to SHG members related to homestay management.

A total of 200 Homestay owners would be trained in the mega workshop by the Senior Trainers from OYO, Delhi.

The trainee homestay owners will be trained in different spheres of Hospitality like Behavioural Skills, Marketing & Sales, Potential responsibilities, and Destination Promotion Skills.