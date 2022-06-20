J&K’s startup ecosystem

A startup is a company or project undertaken by an entrepreneur to seek, develop, and validate a scalable business model. While entrepreneurship refers to all new businesses, including self-employment and businesses that never intend to become registered, startups refer to new businesses that intend to grow large beyond the solo founder.

In Jammu and Kashmir with a bulging young population, startups are needed to generate jobs which are scarce in the market. According to the CMIE report, the unemployment rate in J&K is 18 per cent which is above the national level average.

The authorities have time and again reiterated that the government jobs are not the solution but that self-employment is the medicine for addressing growing joblessness.

In this regard, Jammu and Kashmir government in 2018 came up with a comprehensive startup policy which set a target to facilitate and nurture the growth of at least 500 new start-ups in J&K in the next 10 years. Of which 84 startups have been set up in UT so far within a space of four years.