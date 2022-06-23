JKSPDCL BoDs approves Rs 897 cr works programme

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary Finance Department, Vivek Bharadwaj today chaired the 80th meeting of the Board of Directors of Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited (JKSPDCL) at Civil Secretariat here.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors accorded its approval to works programme for the year 2022-23 for an amount of Rs 897.81 crore while the ongoing hydroelectric projects for which funds have been earmarked in the works programme include Parnai HEP, New Karnah HEP.

The New Projects to be taken up for which the funds have been earmarked for the year 2022-23 include Mohra HEP, Lower Kalnai HEP, Agro Solar Pampore and New Ganderbal HEP, the tenders for which have already been floated.

The BoD also accorded approval for the Revenue Budget Estimates for the year 2022-23 and Revised Estimates 2021-22, and an amount of Rs 296.99 crore has been approved under Revenue Budget for the year 2022-23.

The Board also approved to the confirmation/ regularisation of services of eligible probationers viz. Junior Engineers, Geological Assistants and Surveyors (Geology) who have been appointed in 2019, through a transparent competitive process.