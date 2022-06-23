JKSPDCL BoDs approves Rs 897 cr works programme

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary Finance Department, Vivek Bharadwaj today chaired the 80th meeting of the Board of Directors of Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited (JKSPDCL) at Civil Secretariat here.
During the meeting, the Board of Directors accorded its approval to works programme for the year 2022-23 for an amount of Rs 897.81 crore while the ongoing hydroelectric projects for which funds have been earmarked in the works programme include Parnai HEP, New Karnah HEP.
The New Projects to be taken up for which the funds have been earmarked for the year 2022-23 include Mohra HEP, Lower Kalnai HEP, Agro Solar Pampore and New Ganderbal HEP, the tenders for which have already been floated.
The BoD also accorded approval for the Revenue Budget Estimates for the year 2022-23 and Revised Estimates 2021-22, and an amount of Rs 296.99 crore has been approved under Revenue Budget for the year 2022-23.
The Board also approved to the confirmation/ regularisation of services of eligible probationers viz. Junior Engineers, Geological Assistants and Surveyors (Geology) who have been appointed in 2019, through a transparent competitive process.
The Board also accorded approval to price adjustment and its financial implication for EPC contract of Panerai HEP.
The Chairman directed Managing Director to fix the responsibilities of officers for the delay in the commissioning of the project.
The Board also accorded approval to extension in time of PMC for Dah & Hannu HEPs & PMC for 66 KV transmission line up to 31-12-2022.
The Board also accorded approval for taking up major critical, emergency works and purchase of critical spares, in the future from time to time, through OEM strictly in line with the relevant provisions of the GFR 2017 and Manual for procurement 2019.
Principal Secretary, Power Development Department directed that all pending projects be completed within prescribed timelines.