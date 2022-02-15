JKSRLM creating self-employment opportunities in rural areas

The SRLM aims to reduce poverty in the J&K by building strong grassroots institutions of the poor, engage them into gainful livelihood interventions and ensure appreciable improvement in their income on a sustainable basis.

This programme also aims to enable poor to think positively about himself and his family and reap all the benefits of government schemes which ultimately helps him to live a life full of contentment, happiness, and dignity.

JKSRLM’s mandate is to reach out to 66% of the rural population across the125 blocks of Jammu and Kashmir and to provide them sustainable livelihood opportunities and nurture them so that they come out of poverty and appreciate a honourable quality of life.

The core values which guide all the activities under JKSRLM are inclusion of the poorest and substantial role of the poorest in all the process, transparency and accountability of all processes and institutions, proprietorship and key role of the poor and their institutions in all the stages – planning, implementation and monitoring and lastly community self-reliance and self-dependence.