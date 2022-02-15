JKSRLM creating self-employment opportunities in rural areas

Srinagar: National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), a poverty alleviation project implemented by Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India is focusing on promoting self-employment and organization of rural people especially poor. The basic idea behind this program is to organize the poor into Self Help Groups (SHGs) and make them capable for self-employment.
In Jammu and Kashmir this programme is being operated as the Jammu-Kashmir State Rural livelihood Mission (JKSRLM).
The SRLM aims to reduce poverty in the J&K by building strong grassroots institutions of the poor, engage them into gainful livelihood interventions and ensure appreciable improvement in their income on a sustainable basis.
This programme also aims to enable poor to think positively about himself and his family and reap all the benefits of government schemes which ultimately helps him to live a life full of contentment, happiness, and dignity.
JKSRLM’s mandate is to reach out to 66% of the rural population across the125 blocks of Jammu and Kashmir and to provide them sustainable livelihood opportunities and nurture them so that they come out of poverty and appreciate a honourable quality of life.
The core values which guide all the activities under JKSRLM are inclusion of the poorest and substantial role of the poorest in all the process, transparency and accountability of all processes and institutions, proprietorship and key role of the poor and their institutions in all the stages – planning, implementation and monitoring and lastly community self-reliance and self-dependence.
In J&K, there are a number of projects running under JKSRLM in which Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana (MKSP) and Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) are making remarkable progress.
MKSP is a sub-component of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-NRLM (DAY-NRLM), with an aim to empower women in agriculture. Its objective is to strengthen small agriculturists through promotion of sustainable agriculture practices like Community Managed Sustainable Agriculture (CSMA), Non-Pesticide Management (NPM), Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF), Pashu-Sakhi Model for doorstep Animal Care Services and Sustainable Regeneration and Harvesting of Non-Timber Forest Produce.
Additionally, the focus of MKSP is on capacitating the smallholders to adopt sustainable climate change resilient agroecology, eventually creating a pool of skilled community professionals.
Under CMSA of MKSP a pilot project was initiated in two blocks, Chenani and Bishnah in which 1200 Mahila Kisans were Involved and 1060 Mahila Kisans were registered on the PGS portal.
Under Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP), another sub-scheme under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) has the objective of assisting rural households including women to set-up enterprises that aid them in their financial upliftment.