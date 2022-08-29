JKTPO organises ‘StartUp Mock Pitching’ workshop in Jammu

One of the participating StartUp “EDITH” by IIT Jammu students is working towards helping blind people with innovative tech driven products. StartUp Oryza is working towards keeping pollution free ecosystem with their eco friendly biodegradable products made by rice straw.

Buddy Hub by MIET Jammu students is on a mission to create a safer zone for pets. Buy Sell Empire is a platform to sell and buy online ventures. Anmol Shakti FPC from Kathua is working on mushroom products. Genetico is a health tech StartUp and Aquaplex is bringing innovative products in entertainment space like floating cinema.

This workshop helped participants expand their idea presentation skills and equipped them with strategies to build a powerful StartUp pitch deck and deliver impressive presentations.

This exercise was part of pre-event session for the upcoming StartUp event “INNOVATION FEST 2022” which is going to be organised in September 2022 by JKTPO and Higher Education Department, Govt. of J&K.

For participating in “Innovation Fest 2022”, startups can mail StartUp pitch deck to contactjktpo@gmail.com.