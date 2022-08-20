JKTPO organises virtual session on 'Valuation of StartUp'

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) today organized a virtual session for J&K-based StartUps on Valuation of StartUp with domain experts from StartUp India and Ernst & Young.
The objective of this virtual session was to educate entrepreneurs about the valuation of their StartUp in order to negotiate with Investors while raising funds against equity for their StartUp.
Managing Director, JKTPO, Dr Devansh Yadav spoke about the importance of StartUp Valuation knowledge for StartUp founders before pitching their ideas & ventures to receive a good valuation and appropriate ticket size of investment from Investors and Venture Capitalists.Shreeram Iyer from Ernst & Young, Pallavi Gupta & Anubhav Kumar Das from StartUp India were part of the expert committee who had virtual interaction with every StartUp founder and discussed the valuation of their respective StartUp.