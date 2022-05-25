Jubilant J&K | JKRLM trains 125 women as ‘DIGI-Pay Sakhi’

Srinagar: In an endeavour to promote door to door digital banking and financial services in remote areas of Jammu Kashmir, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) has trained 125 women from Self Help Groups as DIGI-Pay Sakhis in 2000 villages under Mission ‘One Gram Panchayat-One DIGI-Pay Sakhi’.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, led administration is taking several groundbreaking steps to transform the lives of women of Jammu and Kashmir, especially those living in rural areas by engaging them in gainful livelihood interventions.

Lieutenant Governor, during the launch of Mission ‘One Gram Panchayat-One DIGI-Pay Sakhi’ in the UT last year had distributed 80 Aadhaar Enabled Payment Systems (AEPs) among the DIGI-Pay Sakhis under JKRLM.