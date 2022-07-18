'Kashmir has tremendous scope for Home Bakers'

"Everyone was cooped up at home during COVID, and the internet was the only way to get things done. I began baking at home in 2020 since I had a liking for it. During the first year, learning and experimentation predominated. To provide the greatest items to the clients when I enter the market, I honed my baking expertise. I began my career in home baking in this manner," said Rafia.

Rafia claimed that in the beginning, she just baked goods for family and friends, and they gave her the confidence to launch her business.

"I then launched my Instagram page and gave my business the moniker 'Sweet Craving Bakery. Friends shared their suggestions for logos and how my business should seem online. It gave me a lot of encouragement and made it easier for me to begin the trip," she continued.