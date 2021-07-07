Kashmir Pashmina business community launches KPO

Srinagar: The business and artisan community today launched Kashmir Pashmina Organisation (KPO) which is an amalgam of Artisans, Weavers, Manufacturers, exporters, and Retailers associated with the pashmina sector.

In a statement, the newly formed organization said that KPO came into existence as a like-minded community for the prosperity and betterment of this heritage industry.

As per the newly formed body, Mubashir Shaw is the president of the organisation, Musadiq Shah will be Senior Vice President, Junior Vice President will be Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh. The General Secretary of the organisation is Ahsan Rishi. Hilal Rather, Tariq Shair, Parvez Ahmad Bhat, Hashmatullah Khan, and LatiefBhat will be Joint General Secretary, Treasurer, Media and Publicity, Chief Patron, and Patron respectively.