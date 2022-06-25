Kashmir witnessing exponential hike in tourist influx: Government

Srinagar: Kashmir valley is witnessing an exponential increase in the tourism flow due to the successful campaigns of the J&K Government to attract maximum tourists to the region.

According to statistics J&K tourism department, March 2022 broke the 10-year tourist arrival record in Kashmir, signalling that the tourism industry is finally on the path to recovery.

As per the Union tourism ministry, around 1.42 lakh tourists visited J&K during February alone, breaking the seven-year record.

Remarkably, on April 4th this year, the Srinagar International Airport recorded the busiest day ever in history, with 15,014 people travelling on 90 flights in and out of Kashmir.