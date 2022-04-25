Kashmiri food is much more than Wazwan: Sanjay Raina

New Delhi: "Kashmiri food is more than Wazwan, and both Muslim and Pandit cuisines of the region need due recognition," says celebrity Sanjay Raina, who is on a mission to change traditional perceptions about Kashmiri food and its preparation.

A name to reckon with when it comes to the business of food -- be it as a restaurateur, a hotelier or an award-winning celebrity chef -- Raina's labour of love is to provide the finest quality home-cooked Kashmiri cuisine and make it available across the country without ever having to compromise on quality and taste.