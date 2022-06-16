KC Hyundai unveils New Hyundai Venue

Srinagar: New Hyundai Venue was unveiled at KC Hyundai, the first and leading Hyundai dealership of J&K.

AS per the statement, the car was unveiled by Harsh Gautam of HMIL along with Raju Chowdhary – MD KC Group, and Sohail Khan-CEO KC Hyundai in presence of Ali Muhammad Dar, Asif Shah, Sheikh Ruhail, Shabeer Ahmad Barati, Asif Rashid, Aijaz Ashraf Mattoo, Tanveer Ahmad Mir and a huge gathering of respectable delegates from the media fraternity, Bankers, dignitaries, esteemed customers and all staff members during an impressive launching ceremony.

Commenting on the occasion, Harsh Gautam, TSM-NRO-1, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “Hyundai Venue has had stellar success in India ever since its launch in 2019. Customers from across the country have been thrilled by its futuristic design, advanced technology and powerful performance. With the new Hyundai VENUE, we will set the bar even higher."