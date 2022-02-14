KCCI concerned over non-issuance of permits to tourist vehicles

Srinagar: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has expressed concern over the problem faced by Kashmirís tourism industry with regard to the issuance of permits to commercial vehicles for tourism purposes.
In a statement, the KCCI spokesperson said that it is a well-known fact that our tourism Industry over five years has deteriorated to the worst level.
"To encourage the tourism sector from J&K we need to support tourism stakeholders. J&K government and tourism players are putting their best efforts to attract tourists and limit the damages. However, tourist operators are facing problems due to non ñavailability of permits for vehicles which results in canceling of bookings."
"In view of the large number of people associated with the Tourism sector, The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene so that the problem gets redressed as soon as possible."