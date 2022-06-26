KCCI discusses business situation with LG Sinha

Srinagar: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) delegation has expressed gratitude to the LG Manoj Sinha for his support of the business industry in Kashmir.

According to the KCCI spokesperson, the delegation thanked the LG for ensuring ease of business and providing packages to boost business.

"We apprised him of the need for the government must promote carpet village/city in Sumbal, Sonawari where we have thousands of artisans/weavers. We also requested that the industrial estate should be exclusive for the youth to encourage start-ups and should be leased for the youth."