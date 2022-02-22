KCCI seeks power tariff amnesty for commercial, industrial consumers

President, KCCI, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad in a statement said "industrialists of J&K region have almost collapsed due to the pandemic COVID fallout. The situation is going from bad to worse with each passing day."

He drew the attention of LG Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta and Principal Secretary, Power Development Department towards the situation of industrial sector of J&K which is passing through tough times as a consequence of which the number of unitholders could not avail previous power amamnestyensty scheme announced by the government.