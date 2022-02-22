KCCI seeks power tariff amnesty for commercial, industrial consumers

Srinagar: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to announce amnesty for power tariff in favor of commercial and industrial consumers in Jammu and Kashmir who have incurred huge losses due to the COVID pandemic in the last three years.
President, KCCI, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad in a statement said "industrialists of J&K region have almost collapsed due to the pandemic COVID fallout. The situation is going from bad to worse with each passing day."
He drew the attention of LG Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta and Principal Secretary, Power Development Department towards the situation of industrial sector of J&K which is passing through tough times as a consequence of which the number of unitholders could not avail previous power amamnestyensty scheme announced by the government.
President KCCI also requested the authorities not to disconnect the power supplies forcing the industrialists/ commercial establishments to close down their units.
KCCI urged the LG administration to announce 6 months (three installments) amnesty to the commercial consumers so that they can pay their (pending) electricity bills waiving interest and penalties besides after settling the same with the Power Development Department.
"We expect a positive approach and handholding by the government to encourage such industrialists to revive their units and business establishments," he said.