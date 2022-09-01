KCCI signs MoU with Bahrain SMES on cooperation in field of MSMEs

Speaking on the occasion, the ACS suggested that in the beginning, Kashmir can offer medical packages to the citizens of Bahrain as Kashmir has one of the best doctors in the country.

He said that Kashmir is a unique place where tourism and medicine can be offered to visitors.

He hoped that the BSMES delegation can act as ambassadors of India in general and Kashmir in particular so that more and more people would visit J&K and added that the MoU signing is a step in that process.

President KCCI, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, while speaking on the occasion, told the Bahrain delegation that the organization engages in the development and promotion of economic and social relations between India and Bahrain by strengthening the role of Bahraini SMEs and their contribution to all commercial, economic, investment, and development activities in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, President BSMES, DrAbdulhassain Al Dairi said that his organization is desiring to share experiences in matters of policies, expertise and information for improving the competitiveness of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India and Bahrain in global markets.

He also hoped that such cooperation would serve their common interest and contribute to the development of micro, small and medium enterprises of both countries.