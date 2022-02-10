KCCI welcomes GI label for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets

Srinagar: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) welcomed the launch of the Geographical Indication (GI) for the famed hand-knotted Kashmiri Carpets by LG Manoj Sinha here.
President KCCI, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad in a statement said that GI tagging for Kashmir hand-made carpets will help in increasing exports of Kashmiri handicrafts which are declining due to various reasons for the last 3- 4 years.
"This GI tagging also restores customer’s confidence, bedsides protecting the authenticity of artisans. Stake Holders requested the administration that a maximum grant should be sanctioned to the Department for this QR code-based mechanism so that we can compete with the international market."