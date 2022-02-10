KCCI welcomes GI label for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets

Srinagar: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) welcomed the launch of the Geographical Indication (GI) for the famed hand-knotted Kashmiri Carpets by LG Manoj Sinha here.

President KCCI, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad in a statement said that GI tagging for Kashmir hand-made carpets will help in increasing exports of Kashmiri handicrafts which are declining due to various reasons for the last 3- 4 years.