KHARA-KHAROF Combine urges hoteliers to desist from overcharging

Srinagar: KHARA-KHAROF Combine Wednesday urged the hoteliers to desist from overcharging tourists.

A statement of the KHARA-KHAROF Combine issued here said that it had been reported to them that some hotels in Kashmir had been indulging in charging the room rent of their properties above the printed tariff, which they themselves made available to the Department of Tourism.

“These so-to-say erring hoteliers will be well advised to refrain from such acts of overcharging as it brings bad name to the fraternity in general and to the hoteliers in particular,” the statement said.