Kia launches electric car EV6 in India

Srinagar: Kia India, one of the fastest-growing carmakers in the country, today announced the price of EV6 for India starting at Rs 59.95 lakh.

As per the statement, it also stated that Kia India’s parent company, Kia Corporation will be launching 14 BEVs by 2027 across global markets in a big step towards increasing focus on sustainable mobility globally.

Kia India is evaluating other EVs for the Indian market and confirmed its plans of developing an India-centric EV in RV body type to be launched by 2025.