Kia launches electric car EV6 in India

Srinagar: Kia India, one of the fastest-growing carmakers in the country, today announced the price of EV6 for India starting at Rs 59.95 lakh.
As per the statement, it also stated that Kia India’s parent company, Kia Corporation will be launching 14 BEVs by 2027 across global markets in a big step towards increasing focus on sustainable mobility globally.
Kia India is evaluating other EVs for the Indian market and confirmed its plans of developing an India-centric EV in RV body type to be launched by 2025.
The EV6 marks the beginning of Kia’s sustainable mobility journey in the country. The vehicle boasts a highly impressive real-world driving range, ultra-fast charging capabilities, and a spacious, high-tech interior. The company has received an overwhelming response for the car with 355 bookings which is 3.5 times the planned numbers for 2022.
Commenting on the announcement, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “The diverse customer base of India inspires us, and our strategy is to be in sync with their aspirations, and our efforts are targeted towards fulfilling the evolved customers’ needs. Now, we are ready for the next phase of our India journey with our investment in R&D, manufacturing, and development of EV infrastructure in India. We will offer futuristic and sustainable BEVs developed ground up to offer matchless in-cabin experience, long-range to reduce range anxiety and the same thrill of driving as our other products.”