Kinetic Green inaugurated showroom at Hyderpora

Srinagar: Kinetic Green- Electro Automobiles and Enterprises today inaugurated its 2nd electric 2 and Wheeler- showroom dealership At Hyderpora Bypass.

According to a statement, the chief guest of the event was SMC Commissioner Athar Amir and RTO Kashmir Sajid Yehya Naqash, Adil Farooq Gurcoo, Fazeel Farooq Koul (Directors), Iffco Tokio insurance, Faheem Fayaz, Customers, eminent personalities were also present on the occasion.