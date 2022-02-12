Kulgam Winter Carnival to begin from Feb 14

Kulgam: The Winter Carnival in the Kulgam district is set to begin from Monday, 14th of February with the opening event to kick start at Aharbal tourism destination.
Trekking expeditions, multifarious Snow sports activities, adventure camps will be the main attraction and part of this Winter Carnival.
Meanwhile, to oversee the arrangements for smooth conduct of this event, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today visited Aharbal, venue of the inauguration of this event and took stock of arrangements put in place by authorities for its smooth conduct.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that Kulgam has huge tourism potential and is embroidered by scenic beauty and mighty waterfall at Aharbal and the initiative of organizing this winter carnival is to promote winter tourism activities in unexplored scenic places, destinations of the district to boost the tourism sector in Kulgam.
During the visit, Dr Bilal met several delegations and listened to their issues and grievances for timely redressal.
The DC was accompanied by ADC, SDM, ACR, Tehsildar and other officers.