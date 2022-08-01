KULUBE COTTAGES | Sameer’s effort to revive heritage

Today's millennials are returning to tradition. Age-old tradition and culture are being revived in the Kashmir valley, driven by a desire to fit in and be a part of a heritage.
Getting "back to our origins" is fashionable here, especially among the young entrepreneurs, and is characterised by sepia-toned memories and a strong sense of nostalgia.
The Kulube Cottages, a heritage home with contemporary conveniences, in the Kangan area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, is one of the places where memories of our heritage and culture have been helped by this intensified yearning for bygone eras.
The Kulube Cottages, located in the Kijpora village of Kangan, are made up of three mud structures. These mud homes, which merge old design elements with contemporary conveniences, were constructed at Kangan along the banks of the scenic Nallah Sindh. They are extremely popular with visitors wishing to learn about and experience the real heritage and culture of Kashmir.
The owner of the Kulube Cottages, Sameer Majid, said that the concept first crossed his mind a few years ago, at which point he began to work on the project.
"This idea first into my head a few years ago, and I immediately began working on it. However, owing to the Covid-19 problem, it was somewhat delayed, but this year we were able to finish and launch it," Sameer stated.
He stated that in addition to giving the current generation a glimpse of our rich heritage, culture, and tradition, which Kashmir is renowned for, our goal is to promote and maintain our tradition and heritage.
"We see many developed countries have to preserve and promote their heritage and tradition why can't we, adding that it is just an effort and we are happy that the people have responded well and appreciated it, " Sameer said.
"The aim is to remain connected to our rich culture and provide the best services to our customers. So far I have received positive feedback from both locals and tourists across India,” Sameer said adding “There should be some difference between a hotel in Mumbai and a hotel in Kashmir.
People imagine about hill station and they want to feel it,” Sameer said. Sameer said in this project he was supported by his brother Rameez Ahmed who is also an entrepreneur associated with the tourism sector.
Regarding future plans, Sameer said he is thinking of more structures like this as “we are getting encouraging responses from locals and tourists. Even locals come here to take selfies.”
The young entrepreneur said apart from traditional living style, they are also serving traditional dishes including Wazwaan to the guests and a unique chance to experience rural village life in its entire colourful splendour.
"You don't need 300 rooms to make a statement, with just 3 rooms a simple intervention is doing all the talking. Visited the property and found it soulful. More such properties are needed to make guests realize that they are in Kashmir. Kudos to the proprietor of Kulube Cottages" said Director Industries Kashmir Mahmood Ahmad Shah.