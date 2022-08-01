KULUBE COTTAGES | Sameer’s effort to revive heritage

Today's millennials are returning to tradition. Age-old tradition and culture are being revived in the Kashmir valley, driven by a desire to fit in and be a part of a heritage.

Getting "back to our origins" is fashionable here, especially among the young entrepreneurs, and is characterised by sepia-toned memories and a strong sense of nostalgia.

The Kulube Cottages, a heritage home with contemporary conveniences, in the Kangan area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, is one of the places where memories of our heritage and culture have been helped by this intensified yearning for bygone eras.

The Kulube Cottages, located in the Kijpora village of Kangan, are made up of three mud structures. These mud homes, which merge old design elements with contemporary conveniences, were constructed at Kangan along the banks of the scenic Nallah Sindh. They are extremely popular with visitors wishing to learn about and experience the real heritage and culture of Kashmir.