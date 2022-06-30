KVIB establishing industrial ecosystem across J&K: Govt

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) is establishing and nurturing an entrepreneurial ecosystem under the micro and village industries sector across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
KVIB has an important role in Employment Generation, through various schemes they are implementing in J&K.
KVIB significantly improves the Sustainable development of Village and Traditional Industries by planning, promoting and organisingKhadi, Village and Micro Industries sectors.
They facilitate the creation of employment opportunities for unemployed youth, and artisans by helping them to establish their own village / micro industrial units.
As per KVIB artisans are empowered to produce customer-savvy products and foster a strong rural community spirit by establishing a sustainable and dynamic village and traditional industries sector.
He added that KVIB helps in improving the design and productivity of the khadi and village industries sector.
The government of India has approved the introduction of a new credit-linked subsidy programme called Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) by merging the two schemes -Prime Ministers RojgarYojana (PMRY) and Rural Employment Generation Programme (REGP) for the generation of employment opportunities through establishment of micro-enterprises in rural as well as urban areas.
PMEGP is a central sector scheme administered by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME). The Scheme is implemented by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), a statutory organization under the administrative control of the Ministry of MSME as the single nodal agency at the National level.
The Government subsidy under the scheme is routed by KVIC through the identified Banks for eventual distribution to the beneficiaries/ entrepreneurs in their Bank accounts. The Implementing Agencies, KVIC, KVIBs and DICs associate reputed Non-Government Organization (NGOs)/reputed autonomous institutions/Self Help Groups (SHGs)/ National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC)/UdyamiMitras empanelled under Rajiv Gandhi UdyamiMitraYojana (RGUMY), Panchayati Raj Institutions and other relevant bodies in the implementation of the Scheme, especially in the area of identification of beneficiaries, of area-specific viable projects, and providing training in entrepreneurship development.
Thirty-one-year-old Farida Akhtar had set up Anna’s Boutique with the help of KVIB which is considered as a trendsetter in the Dooru area of Anantnag.
“I am happy that I am an entrepreneur, but it was not an easy task for me. I worked for several years under a local tailor, who taught me basics of dressmaking, but it was absolutely traditional tailoring,” said Farida, adding that her passion for dressmaking motivated her to learn the way designing with the help of KVIB.
Similarly, Nardeep Singh set up a unit ‘Singh Hydraulic Equipments’ with the help of KVIB to become self-sufficient. He says, “businesses that manage to stick with pains and gains last longest and shine brightest”.