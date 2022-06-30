KVIB establishing industrial ecosystem across J&K: Govt

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) is establishing and nurturing an entrepreneurial ecosystem under the micro and village industries sector across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

KVIB has an important role in Employment Generation, through various schemes they are implementing in J&K.

KVIB significantly improves the Sustainable development of Village and Traditional Industries by planning, promoting and organisingKhadi, Village and Micro Industries sectors.

They facilitate the creation of employment opportunities for unemployed youth, and artisans by helping them to establish their own village / micro industrial units.