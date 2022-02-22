'KVIB releases Rs 348 cr subsidy to young entrepreneurs of J&K'

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (J&K KVIB) have released a whopping amount of Rs. 348.48 crore as margin money (subsidy) in favor of entrepreneurs who had applied for loans from the board since 2019.

These details were given in a presser held today by Vice Chairperson KVIB, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat at Press Club, Jammu.