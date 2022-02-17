KYEF seeks revival package for entrepreneurs

Srinagar: Kashmir Youth Entrepreneurs Federation (KYEF) has urged the LG administration to announce a special financial package for entrepreneurs who have incurred losses during the last three years.

President KYEF, Babar Chowdhary in a statement said "during the last three years of COVID 19 pandemic business community has incurred huge losses. "We urge Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh to intervene and announce a special package for the survival of all business units who are in deep crises."