KYEF seeks revival package for entrepreneurs

Srinagar: Kashmir Youth Entrepreneurs Federation (KYEF) has urged the LG administration to announce a special financial package for entrepreneurs who have incurred losses during the last three years.
President KYEF, Babar Chowdhary in a statement said "during the last three years of COVID 19 pandemic business community has incurred huge losses. "We urge Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh to intervene and announce a special package for the survival of all business units who are in deep crises."
The KYEF president also urged Lt Governor to announce special loan interest rates for the Jammu and Kashmir entrepreneurs so that the repayment of loan amount by the business entrepreneurs will be done on time.
“During the last three years of Covid 19 pandemic, the business entrepreneurs of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir are facing huge hardships to manage the business operations in terms of bank loans, staff salaries, day to day expenses without getting any stability of business operations day by day," Chowdhary said.