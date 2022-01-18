KYEF welcomes J&K Bank’s OTS scheme for NPAs

The KYEF president urged the CEO & MD of J&K Bank Baldev Prakash to announce more customer-friendly schemes.

Baldev Prakash, managing director & CEO launched the J&K Bank’s Special One Time Settlement Scheme for NPAs accounts recently at the Bank’s corporate headquarters in Srinagar.

“The timely decision of special OTS launch by the Baldev Prakash, managing director and CEO of JK Bank will provide an opportunity to all business community members, transporters, hoteliers, industrialists to keep the business momentum going,” Babar Chowdhary said.

He further said that through this Special One Time Settlement Scheme (SOTS-2021), the bank provides a golden opportunity to all the eligible account holders to settle their accounts and avail the best possible concessions that can be offered.