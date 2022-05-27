‘Lavender cultivation gaining popularity in J&K’

Srinagar: Cultivation of lavender has changed fortunes of farmers in Jammu and Kashmir under ‘Aroma Mission or Purple Revolution’, an initiative of the Centre government towards transforming lives of UT’s farmers community.

Pertinently, Purple or Lavender Revolution was launched in 2016 by the Union Ministry of Science & Technology through the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) Aroma Mission.

The aim of the mission is to support domestic aromatic crop-based agro-economy by moving from imported aromatic oils to homegrown varieties.