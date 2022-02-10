LG Sinha launches QR Code based mechanism for certification, labelling of handmade carpets

ìI truly admire the painstaking work of all the craftsmen and carpet weavers. The government is providing training and financial support to strengthen the priceless artistic and cultural heritage of J&K UTî, he said.

The Lt Governor said that J&K has a unique identity in the global market for handloom and handicraft products. He noted that the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology has taken several important steps for GI certification, testing, labeling and training to promote Kashmiri carpets.

ìGovernment of Jammu and Kashmir has introduced Export Incentive Scheme. Under this scheme, the incentive of 10 percent of the total volume of GI certified Handicrafts and Handloom products exported to any country, with maximum reimbursement upto Rs 5 crore shall be provided to eligible exporters registered with Department of Handicrafts and Handloomî, he added.

The Department of Handicrafts & Handloom and Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Srinagar shall launch a massive awareness & promotional campaign within and outside the UT to popularize GI of Hand-knotted carpets so that its demand gains popularity across the globe, the Lt Governor said.