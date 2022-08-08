LS passes bill to promote use of non-fossil fuels

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill seeking to promote the use of non-fossil fuels, including ethanol, green hydrogen and biomass.

The bill is also aimed at helping the country achieve its international commitments with respect to climate change goals.

Piloting the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Power Minister R K Singh said "this is the bill for the future" and added that the renewable energy capacity addition in the country was the fastest in the world.