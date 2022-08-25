LUMPY SKIN DISEASE | Govt constitutes task forces headed by SKUAST scientists

Srinagar: In the wake of the outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has constituted two dedicated task forces, one each for two divisions of the UT.

These task forces are to be headed by scientists from SKUAST K/J along with other members of the Animal Husbandry departments to monitor the spread of the disease in real-time and suggest strategies for its control.

In addition, a notification was issued under Section 6 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act,2009 declaring 9 districts of J&K as controlled areas for the purpose of the Act.

Subsequently, in pursuance of the notification, an order was issued imposing a complete ban on the import of bovine animals from outside the UT as well as inter-district movement of these animals within the UT of J&K.