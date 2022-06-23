Man gets 2 years jail in cheque bounce case

Srinagar: A Court here sentenced a man to two years imprisonment in a cheque bounce case and directed him to pay Rs 19.94 lakh, which is double the number of cheques, as compensation to the complainant.
Court of Judge of Small Causes Srinagar, Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi while convicting one F A Tramboo sentenced him to undergo two years of imprisonment.
“This court deems it appropriate to convict the accused and award a sentence of simple imprisonment of two years for the offence under section 138 read with 142 N.I. Act,” the court said.
The Court also ordered that the accused person shall pay a compensation of Rs 19.94 lakhs which is double the amount of cheques of Rs 9.97 lakh.
The convict was directed to pay the compensation amount to the complainant within a period of one-month failing which, the court said, the same shall be recovered in accordance with the law.
While the court observed that all the essential ingredients in the instant complaint prescribed by statute had been proved, it said adding that the accused person made a confession of the guilt and as such, there was no need for further evidence to prove the complaint.
“In view of the volunteer confession of the accused person, this court deems it appropriate to convict the accused. Accordingly, the accused person is convicted,” the Court said.