Man gets 2 years jail in cheque bounce case

Srinagar: A Court here sentenced a man to two years imprisonment in a cheque bounce case and directed him to pay Rs 19.94 lakh, which is double the number of cheques, as compensation to the complainant.

Court of Judge of Small Causes Srinagar, Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi while convicting one F A Tramboo sentenced him to undergo two years of imprisonment.

“This court deems it appropriate to convict the accused and award a sentence of simple imprisonment of two years for the offence under section 138 read with 142 N.I. Act,” the court said.

The Court also ordered that the accused person shall pay a compensation of Rs 19.94 lakhs which is double the amount of cheques of Rs 9.97 lakh.