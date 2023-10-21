Marengo CIMS Hospital achieves rare feat

Srinagar: Marengo CIMS Hospital, part of the Marengo Asia Hospitals Group, has marked a significant advancement in heart transplants by performing the first bloodless heart transplant in Asia.

A statement said that this surgical procedure pioneers a protocol of goal-directed bleeding management leading to transfusion-free heart transplants. Dr Dhiren Shah, Director, Heart Transplant Program, Dr Dhaval Naik, Heart Transplant Surgeon, Dr Niren Bhavsar, Cardiothoracic Anesthetist, and Dr Chintan Seth, Heart Transplant Anesthetist and Intensivist at Marengo CIMS Hospital Ahmedabad led the team to accomplish the outcomes successfully.

"The surgery was performed on a 52-year-old Indian patient, suffering from Ischemic Dilated Cardiomyopathy and end-stage heart failure. The donor was a 33-year-old who lost his life in a road traffic accident. Surgeries such as high-end heart transplants require a high amount of blood for transfusion as there is a significant amount of blood spillage during the surgical procedure. During high-end surgeries, blood transfusion can lead to potential risks and complications. Blood is also an organ and transfusion is considered to be an organ transplant in itself, to be completely monitored and controlled, the statement said.