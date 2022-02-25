Maruti Suzuki launches New Age Baleno

Srinagar: Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced the launch of its much-awaited technologically superior premium hatchback - the new age Baleno.

As per the statement, the car is equipped with a host of class-leading technology, safety, comfort and convenience features and NEXA’s new signature crafted futurism design language, the new age Baleno will provide an unparalleled driving experience to customers.

Introducing the New Age Baleno to the world, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Baleno is amongst the top five best-selling cars in the industry since launch. Over 1 million delighted Baleno customers in India and across 100+ countries of the world have appreciated it for design and performance”