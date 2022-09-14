Maruti Suzuki organises S-Presso Grand Delivery Fest

Srinagar: Maruti Suzuki, today, carried out a mega delivery of 111 S-Pressoson a single day at the ‘S-Presso Grand Delivery Fest’ in Srinagar.
According to the statement, Maruti Suzuki’s sales and service network in Srinagar made the occasion of the mega delivery campaign memorable for customers with assured gifts. 3 lucky customers were also declared winners of the Bumper Prize for the event and took home LED TVs.
Maruti Suzuki’s dealer partners Highland Auto, Jamkash Vehicleades, Kashmir Pvt. Ltd. and Peaks Auto Pvt. Ltd. were part of the S-Presso Grand Delivery Fest. The dealership network has been instrumental in establishing the presence and success of Maruti Suzuki in the region.
Launched in September 2019, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has received great customer acceptance. Within a short span of nearly three years, Maruti Suzuki has sold over 2,02,500 units of the S-Presso.
Maruti Suzuki’s wide range of product offerings including hatchbacks, premium hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs and MUVs cater to the varied needs of different types of customers.
Maruti Suzuki has a total of 58 sales outlets in J&K.
Backing up the sales network is the company’s service network in the region which comprises 54 workshops and 27 body shops.