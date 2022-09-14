Maruti Suzuki organises S-Presso Grand Delivery Fest

Maruti Suzuki’s dealer partners Highland Auto, Jamkash Vehicleades, Kashmir Pvt. Ltd. and Peaks Auto Pvt. Ltd. were part of the S-Presso Grand Delivery Fest. The dealership network has been instrumental in establishing the presence and success of Maruti Suzuki in the region.

Launched in September 2019, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has received great customer acceptance. Within a short span of nearly three years, Maruti Suzuki has sold over 2,02,500 units of the S-Presso.

Maruti Suzuki’s wide range of product offerings including hatchbacks, premium hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs and MUVs cater to the varied needs of different types of customers.

Maruti Suzuki has a total of 58 sales outlets in J&K.

Backing up the sales network is the company’s service network in the region which comprises 54 workshops and 27 body shops.