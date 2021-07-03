MBBS students of Global Education & HR consulting bring laurels

Srinagar: The students selected in various medical colleges through ‘Global Education & HR consulting’ have brought laurels by securing top positions in their exams.

According to a statement issued here, three students have topped in these exams in their respective colleges outside the country.

“Samah Farooq Zaki has secured the 3rd position in her first professional exam. PriyanshiDadhich has also secured 9th position in her first professional exam. Both the students achieved honours in Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry. The duo has who secured their seats through the organisation in Ad-Din Women’s Medical College (Dhaka University) were competing with six thousand students from 55 colleges,” the statement reads. “Farah, another student who has been selected in one of the top Dhaka colleges achieved honours in anatomy and biochemistry in her first professional exam.

Farah also achieved honours in Forensic Medicine in her second professional exam and honours in Pharmacology, Microbiology and Pathology in her 3rd professional exam.”