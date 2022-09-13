MD J&K Bank felicitates staff member

Srinagar: J&K Bank MD and CEO Baldev Prakash has felicitated a staff member of the organisation for his contribution to art, culture and literature.
The contribution of Rajeshwar Singh, working as a Senior Manager in the Bank, who recently received Bal Sahitya Puruskar-2022, from Sahitya Akademi New Delhi, was recognised at a function held here at Bank’s Zonal Office Jammu. Among others, the function was also attended by Sunit Kumar, Bank’s Divisional Head for Jammu and Susheel Gupta, General Manager HR.
Speaking on the occasion Baldev Prakash said that J&K Bank as an institution has a proud legacy of honouring its members for both banking-related performances as well as societal contributions.
“While business and commerce are at the heart of J&K Bank, sports, arts, literature, theatre and other such activities that define the spirit of a society are the soul of this great institution that has all along worked for peoples empowerment and well-being.
Appreciating Rajeshwar Singh for his works in the fields of literature, poetry, theatre and other art forms, Baldev Prakash said that we have gathered here today to honour an incredible member of our family who was able to contribute and inspire despite facing his own challenges as a banker.