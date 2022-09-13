MD J&K Bank felicitates staff member

Srinagar: J&K Bank MD and CEO Baldev Prakash has felicitated a staff member of the organisation for his contribution to art, culture and literature.

The contribution of Rajeshwar Singh, working as a Senior Manager in the Bank, who recently received Bal Sahitya Puruskar-2022, from Sahitya Akademi New Delhi, was recognised at a function held here at Bank’s Zonal Office Jammu. Among others, the function was also attended by Sunit Kumar, Bank’s Divisional Head for Jammu and Susheel Gupta, General Manager HR.

Speaking on the occasion Baldev Prakash said that J&K Bank as an institution has a proud legacy of honouring its members for both banking-related performances as well as societal contributions.