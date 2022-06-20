MG Motor inaugurates new dealership in Srinagar

Srinagar: MG Motor India has strengthened its retail presence with the launch of an all-new 3S facility in Srinagar.

As per the statement, Christened ‘MG Srinagar’, the launch comes as MG expands its retail presence pan-India with an increasing demand for its vehicles.

The all-new facility, which includes a state-of-the-art service centre, was inaugurated in the presence of Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India.

On the auspicious occasion, the dealership also extended its support to Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences with incubator, oxygen concentrators and nebulizers under MG Sewa. Launched by MG Motor, MG Sewa is a ‘community first’ program working towards the betterment of society by promoting girl child education, women empowerment, youth skill development, etc.