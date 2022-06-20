MG Motor inaugurates new dealership in Srinagar

Srinagar: MG Motor India has strengthened its retail presence with the launch of an all-new 3S facility in Srinagar.
As per the statement, Christened ‘MG Srinagar’, the launch comes as MG expands its retail presence pan-India with an increasing demand for its vehicles.
The all-new facility, which includes a state-of-the-art service centre, was inaugurated in the presence of Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India.
On the auspicious occasion, the dealership also extended its support to Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences with incubator, oxygen concentrators and nebulizers under MG Sewa. Launched by MG Motor, MG Sewa is a ‘community first’ program working towards the betterment of society by promoting girl child education, women empowerment, youth skill development, etc.
The carmaker operates 6 touchpoints in Jammu and Kashmir and plans to expand to 7 touchpoints in the state by 2022-end. So far, the carmaker has a total of 319 centres across India.
Commenting on the occasion, Sajad Beigh, Dealer Principal- MG Srinagar, said, “We aim to create a new standard for customer service in the region, aligning with MG’s vision on the future of automotive retail. The latest facility further builds on innovative digital tools to deliver differentiated experiences to our customers. Its initiative, MG Sewa, has constantly been aiding the people and community, and we are humbled to do our part in reinforcing such values. We are confident that our customers will have a truly memorable and immersive experience at MG Srinagar.”
Co-dealer principal, Tamanna Sajad welcomed the President and Managing Director, MG Motor India and informed them about the working of the group.