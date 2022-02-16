‘Mission Youth remodels J&K youth into ambassadors of socio-economic growth’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government launched a groundbreaking initiative of Mission Youth with the objective to act as a conduit for aspirations and concerns of youth of J&K.

The mission is intended to provide a platform for unparalleled transformation of the youth into ambassadors of hope, peace and socio-economic growth through systematic interventions across various domains.

The mission lays emphasis on all individuals between the age group of 15 to 25 years with twin related aims: to effectively support and encourage young individuals in fulfilling their potential and aspirations while addressing their needs and concerns and to efficiently endorse young people to shape their future as per their aspirations.