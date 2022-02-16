‘Mission Youth remodels J&K youth into ambassadors of socio-economic growth’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government launched a groundbreaking initiative of Mission Youth with the objective to act as a conduit for aspirations and concerns of youth of J&K.
The mission is intended to provide a platform for unparalleled transformation of the youth into ambassadors of hope, peace and socio-economic growth through systematic interventions across various domains.
The mission lays emphasis on all individuals between the age group of 15 to 25 years with twin related aims: to effectively support and encourage young individuals in fulfilling their potential and aspirations while addressing their needs and concerns and to efficiently endorse young people to shape their future as per their aspirations.
MUMKIN Scheme:
Under the umbrella of Mission Youth, the Mumkin Scheme is one of the prominent schemes of the J&K government with the aim to facilitate the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to establish a sustainable livelihood in the transport sector by providing financial assistance for acquisition of new small commercial vehicles.
The applicant has a full liberty to choose any small commercial vehicle of any approved models/makes of his/her choice. The small commercial vehicles include taxis, mini-buses, light commercial vehicles, tempo and any other mode of transportation of similar nature under public carrier permit. The scheme is being implemented by Mission Youth, J&K through district level committees constituted for the purpose.
TEJASWINI (THE RADIANT):
is another scheme to empower and inspire women for income generation for activities either in manufacturing, service, trading, small business etc. Its core focus is to facilitate soft finance for setting up new units/enterprises or for expansion/modernization of existing units or for acquisition of fixed assets (Plant and machinery, equipment, furniture & fixtures).
Under the scheme, the eligible potential female entrepreneurs are facilitated to avail financial assistance under Mudra Loan from J&K bank to the extent of 5 lakh.
The scheme banking partners extend a loan facility to the extent of 100 percent of the project cost under the scheme where Mission youth provides an amount of Rs 50000 or 10 percent of the project cost under the scheme.
Youth Clubs:
The Mission Youth empowers youth as important stakeholders in Participatory Good Governance and in this regard 4239 Youth Clubs were constituted on Mission Mode across J&K to mark International Youth Day 2021.
These youth clubs are engaging volunteers, who will get an opportunity to work through real challenges and make meaningful change in society.
Youth Data Bank and Interactive Digital Platform:
The initiative is intended to address shortcomings of official statistics regarding the youth of J&K. The initiative will result in the creation of a repository of consistent and reliable youth statistics required for short and long-term planning and implementation of youth engagement and empowerment programmes.
The initiative will also facilitate establishing direct communication linkages with the youth for greater engagement. The major activities to be taken under this initiative are detailed as under.