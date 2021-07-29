Mission Youth to partner with Wipro Foundation for Youth Engagement, Livelihood initiatives

Srinagar: Secretary Tribal Affairs Department and CEO Mission Youth, J&K, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary today chaired an interactive meeting with senior representatives of Wipro Foundation to deliberate upon the way-forward for Youth engagement and outreach programmes in Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting was attended by Director Tribal Affairs, OSD Mission Youth, Deputy Director, Mission Youth J&K, senior representatives of Wipro Foundation and concerned officials of the Mission Youth and other allied departments.
Dr. Shahid Iqbal remarked that the Mission envisions to develop a youth centric environment in J&K involving their constructive engagements and offering outcome based opportunities to the youth. He added that the Mission will positively engage the youth through integrated and customized interventions in varied fields.
Priya Varada Rajan, on behalf of Wipro Foundation, on the occasion, expressed specific commitment to partner with Mission Youth for successful execution of the initiatives on ground. The organization expressed interest to complement the initiatives of Mission Youth through integrated and customized interventions in the fields of livelihood generation, education and skill development, financial assistance, sports activities and recreation.
The common areas of interest between Mission Youth and Wipro Foundation finalised for partnership and flagship interventions include education, culture, women empowerment, healthcare, psycho-social counselling, livelihood and placement. A consultative committee has been constituted to finalise the modalities for cooperative interventions in J&K for youth empowerment.