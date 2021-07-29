Mission Youth to partner with Wipro Foundation for Youth Engagement, Livelihood initiatives

Srinagar: Secretary Tribal Affairs Department and CEO Mission Youth, J&K, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary today chaired an interactive meeting with senior representatives of Wipro Foundation to deliberate upon the way-forward for Youth engagement and outreach programmes in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Director Tribal Affairs, OSD Mission Youth, Deputy Director, Mission Youth J&K, senior representatives of Wipro Foundation and concerned officials of the Mission Youth and other allied departments.

Dr. Shahid Iqbal remarked that the Mission envisions to develop a youth centric environment in J&K involving their constructive engagements and offering outcome based opportunities to the youth. He added that the Mission will positively engage the youth through integrated and customized interventions in varied fields.