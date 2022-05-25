MoS Power e-Inaugurates mega development projects in Samba

Samba: Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar, today concluded his two-day tour of Samba district with the e-inauguration of several mega development projects besides attending a Public Outreach Programme at Jakh Vijaypur.

The projects inaugurated included a 4km road in Papad Avtara constructed with a cost of Rs 173.48 lakh, up-gradation of PMGSY road in Taloor costing Rs 129.80 lakh, Water Supply Schemes at Smailpur, Kartholi, Rajinderpura, Lower Birpur and Gurha Salthia commissioned under Jal Jeevan Mission involving an amount of Rs 1029.53 lakh.