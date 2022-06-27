Move Beyond organises Career Development workshop

Srinagar: Move Beyond- A Career Counselling School conducted an Innovative Career Development Workshop at Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson School, Tangmarg.

As per the statement, the workshop was titled Listening to You. The resource person for the program was Sheikh Inayat Ullah who is also the CEO of Move Beyond.

The workshop focuses on listening to the career concerns of the students and offering customized guidance and counselling. It also aims at sensitizing the students about the primary objective of schooling that is knowledge acquisition and skill development.