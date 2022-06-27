Move Beyond organises Career Development workshop

Srinagar: Move Beyond- A Career Counselling School conducted an Innovative Career Development Workshop at Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson School, Tangmarg.
As per the statement, the workshop was titled Listening to You. The resource person for the program was Sheikh Inayat Ullah who is also the CEO of Move Beyond.
The workshop focuses on listening to the career concerns of the students and offering customized guidance and counselling. It also aims at sensitizing the students about the primary objective of schooling that is knowledge acquisition and skill development.
"Move Beyond is an organisation that is providing holistic career support to the students. Be it career counselling, study abroad guidance and application processing, scholarship guidance, psychometric testing services, et cetera. There are many students who have availed scholarships with the help of Move Beyond. Recently, Faiq Allaqaband, counsellee of Move Beyond got an admit from a German University on a fully-funded scholarship to pursue his MSc in Web and Data Science," the statement reads.
It states that Move Beyond is supported by IIEDC, NIT Srinagar for conducting these events as a part of their International Youth Outreach & Employability Program (IYOEP). The IYOEP is a joint initiative of Move Beyond and IIEDC, NIT Srinagar to reach out to the youth of J&K and help them in their employability.
Move Beyond is also an incubated startup of IIEDC, NIT, Srinagar and has been providing career counselling to the students of J&K for long. More than 20000 students have been counselled by the Move Beyond so far.
“Move Beyond is doing a great job by offering career guidance and counselling”, said Samarki Samantroy, Headmistress, Tyndale-Biscoe & Mallinson School, Tangmarg.
Dr Muslim Jan, Senior Consultant to Move Beyond, Parvez Koul, Director Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson School, Headmistress Tyndale-Biscoe & Mallinson School, Tangmarg and other staff members were present on the occasion.
“The workshop is highly motivating and enlightening”, said by most of the students who attended the workshop.