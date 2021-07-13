Much-anticipated ‘bad bank’ finally takes shape

Mumbai: The long-standing wait for India’s “bad bank” has come to an end with the incorporation of the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL).

The company has been registered with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Mumbai with a paid up capital of Rs 74.6 crore, as per RoC filing.

NARCL is headed by PadmakumarMadhavan Nair, a former SBI executive, as its MD and CEO. The other directors include SBI Deputy Managing Director SaleeSukumaran Nair, Canara Bank’s Ajit Krishnan Nair and Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) chief Sunil Mehta.