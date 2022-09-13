Mushroom cultivation gaining popularity in J&K

While discussing what to pursue after their higher education, they learned about the Department of Agriculture providing financial and technical assistance to those interested in mushroom farming. Raukaya Jan and Sobiya are running many successful mushroom cultivation units in less than a year.

Nilofar Jaan of Pulwama received training in mushroom cultivation from the Department of Agriculture, Kashmir, and claims to earn around Rs 90,000-1 lakh per year.

Women empowerment is at the forefront of all the economic development plans of the J&K administration. Their role in the socio-economic upliftment of the UT is recognised and appreciated.

In the nearby Shopian, Jehangir Ahmed Malik and his friend Umar Yaseen of Nadigam hamlet set up Mushroom Cultivation after getting training and subsidy from the Agriculture department. The duo set up the unit with the help of the Department of Agriculture in a 20x18 room and have been cultivating the button mushrooms over the last six months. Malik believes that unemployed youth, particularly those living in the rural areas, could easily earn their livelihood by turning to progressive farming.

Similarly in Kupwara a youth who quit his job two years ago to become independent now owns a Mushroom farm.

Nisar Ahmed Ganie of Bramri Kupwara quit his job after he was encouraged by the agricultural department to pursue Mushroom Cultivation. After his first successful crop, Nisar has set up five units of mushroom cultivation from which he is earning a good income.