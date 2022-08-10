NABARD organises training programme for beekeepers

Srinagar: A one-day training-cum-exposure visit of the beekeeper farmers of Shahabad Beekeeper Farmer Producer Organisation was flagged off today by Additional District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Bashir Ahmad Wani.
As per the statement, the said FPO has been promoted by NABARD under Central Sector FPO Scheme through Biocert International Ltd.
The visit of farmers to FPOs promoted in other districts of the Kashmir region was arranged under the FPO Project capacity-building component. The event was attended by Chief Agriculture Officer and District Development Manager NABARD.
The objective of such programmes is to make the farmers aware of the functioning of FPOs in other districts which have been promoted by NABARD.
DDM NABARD Rouf Zargar said that these visits provide a cross-learning experience to farmers and enable them to pick up the learning points which can be implemented in their own FPOS.
The Shahabad Bee Keepers FPO was sanctioned by NABARD in the year 2020 and has more than 150 beekeeper farmers. The FPO has been promoting pure Acacian honey under their own FPO Brand name. The FPO was granted an FSSAI license and has applied for organic certification. ADDC while interacting with FPO Farmers appreciated the role of FPO in functioning as a business entity and adopting the latest and most prolific beekeeping techniques.