Navin Choudhary chairs meeting on promotion of commercial horticulture

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today chaired a meeting of committee constituted for the promotion of commercial floriculture in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad.

Principal Secretary stressed the need to initiate special efforts for the promotion of departmental schemes and subsidies saying that the sector has immense potential yet to be explored.