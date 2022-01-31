Navin Choudhary lays foundation stone for FTC

Director Horticulture apprised the Principal Secretary of the progress achieved under different schemes of the department, so far. He informed the farmers about the incentives available under various centrally and UT-sponsored schemes of the department.

Director Agriculture educated the farmers of the area about the incentives being available under different schemes of the department. He called upon them to go for diversification of crops in their fields.

Speaking on the occasion, Navin Choudhary said that this training centre would be the first of its kind in the Jammu division for imparting training to farmers and other stakeholders regarding the commercial cultivation of sub-tropical fruit crops. This center is being developed at a cost of Rs 98 lakh and is expected to be completed by the end of March 2022.