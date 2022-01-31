Navin Choudhary lays foundation stone for FTC

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Horticulture, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today laid the foundation stone for the establishment of the Farmers Training Centre (FTC) at Maralian, R.S Pura.
Director Horticulture, Jammu, Ram Savak; Director Agriculture Kashmir Iqbal Choudhary, Director Agriculture, Jammu, K.K Sharma, Additional Secretary Horticulture Department, Jahangir Hashmi; Joint Director Horticulture, Jammu C.L Sharma, Chief Horticulture Officer, Jammu, S. Sarabjit Singh besides PRI members and farmers were present on the occasion.
Director Horticulture apprised the Principal Secretary of the progress achieved under different schemes of the department, so far. He informed the farmers about the incentives available under various centrally and UT-sponsored schemes of the department.
Director Agriculture educated the farmers of the area about the incentives being available under different schemes of the department. He called upon them to go for diversification of crops in their fields.
Speaking on the occasion, Navin Choudhary said that this training centre would be the first of its kind in the Jammu division for imparting training to farmers and other stakeholders regarding the commercial cultivation of sub-tropical fruit crops. This center is being developed at a cost of Rs 98 lakh and is expected to be completed by the end of March 2022.
He urged the farmers to go for cultivation of off-season crops in poly houses, being provided by the department on subsidized rates, so that they get a good price for their produce. He also asked for the formation of FPOs so that after 2-3 years the farmers can get good returns after a proper value addition of their produce. He assured that G.I tagging in respect of various crops especially rice shall be completed by the end of this year.
Principal Secretary appreciated the farmer, Nihal Singh, for establishing of a fruit plant nursery at Sohanjana block under the scheme of Department of Horticulture.
He impressed upon farmers to sell their products through e-commerce thereby getting rid of exploitation by middlemen, ultimately enhancing their income manifold. He said that preference shall be given to the farmers dwelling in border areas for procurement of tractors from the department on subsidy.
Moreover, threshers are being given by the department of agriculture in every panchayat on nominal charges.
Later, Principal Secretary released an e-calendar depicting Horticulture activities to be carried out by the farmers in each month. This will serve as a ready reckoner for the farmers.