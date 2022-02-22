New Excise policy to ensure one person one vend: Atal Dulloo

Jammu: Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Atal Dulloo, today reiterated that the new excise policy would ensure that only a single vend is secured by a bidder whose eligibility has been capped to the domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir only.

ACS, while announcing the ‘Excise Policy 2022-23' here at Excise Taxation Complex, maintained that the policy would bring greater social consciousness and awareness about the harmful effects of liquor consumption and drug abuse.

He further said that it would also put an effective check on the menace of bootlegging and smuggling of all narcotic drugs in J&K from neighboring states and UTs.