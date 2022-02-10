New industrial policy cannot be made applicable retrospectively: HC

Srinagar: High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday ruled that the new industrial policy cannot be made applicable retrospectively.

Dismissing governmentís appeal against its single bench order, a division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul turned down the contention by officials that order of allotment was issued after coming into force of the new Industrial Policy.

ìOnce the case of the Writ Petitioners for establishment of an Industrial Unit was submitted and processed in tune with the mandate of a particular Industrial Policy in force at the relevant point of time, then, in such eventuality, their case was to be governed by the said Policy only and not by the new Policy framed by the appellants in this behalf,î court said.