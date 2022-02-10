New industrial policy cannot be made applicable retrospectively: HC

Srinagar: High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday ruled that the new industrial policy cannot be made applicable retrospectively.
Dismissing governmentís appeal against its single bench order, a division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul turned down the contention by officials that order of allotment was issued after coming into force of the new Industrial Policy.
ìOnce the case of the Writ Petitioners for establishment of an Industrial Unit was submitted and processed in tune with the mandate of a particular Industrial Policy in force at the relevant point of time, then, in such eventuality, their case was to be governed by the said Policy only and not by the new Policy framed by the appellants in this behalf,î court said.
The Court said the contention of the appellants ( government) that the order of allotment was issued in favour of the Writ Petitioners after coming into force of the new Industrial Policy did not hold any water.
The Writ Petitioners had specifically submitted their case in terms of the Old Industrial Policy but their case could not be processed in time and same got delayed due to some procedural requirements not attributable to them, during which interregnum a new Industrial Policy came to be enacted which Policy, however, cannot be made retrospectively applicable to the case of the Writ Petitioners.
The court was hearing the case related to setting of Plywood manufacturing Unit in the Industrial Estate, Chotipora, Handwara. The proprietors said their case was processed in time and got delayed primarily due to some procedural requirements not attributable to them, during which interregnum a new Industrial Policy came to be enacted which Policy, however, cannot be made retrospectively applicable to the case of the Writ Petitioners.
The proprietors said their case was processed in time and got delayed primarily due to some procedural requirements during which the new Industrial Policy came to be enacted on 15th of March, 2016.
Subsequently, on May 3 , 2016, the petitioners were allotted three Kanals of land for a period of 40 years for setting up their Plywood Industry for which they, accordingly, deposited an amount of premium on 31 March, 2016.
However, the concerned authorities demanded premium from them at enhanced rates under the new Industrial Policy, constraining them to file the petition which was disposed of by the Single Judge, by holding that the new Industrial Policy cannot be made applicable to their case.
Besides, the single Court restricted authorities to take consequential action pursuant to the order of allotment of land in favour of the Writ Petitioners and asked them to permit them to run the industries.